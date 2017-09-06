Fire Investigated as Arson

Kenosha Fire Officials are investigating a downtown Kenosha fire as arson. The fire was reported around 3 AM yesterday at vacant building on 5th avenue and 59th street. Crews battled the blaze and ended up bulldozing what was left of the structure to stop the flames from spreading. The building was one of several recently purchased by the city and scheduled for demolition. That status stopped firefighters from going in and taking additional risk. The department says that even though the building was going to be brought down it plans to investigate how the fire began.