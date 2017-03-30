Fire Most Likely Started By Cigarettes

Cigarette smoking may have been the cause of a fire from which two people needed to be rescued. A fire in a downtown Kenosha Apartment building last Wednesday that displaced 10 people was most likely started by careless use of a cigarette. That’s according to Guy Santelli from the Kenosha Fire Department. Santelli told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that smokers have a responsibility when it comes to discarding their used up cigarettes. Santelli says he recommends not smoking at all, but short of that all smoking should be done outdoors and butts should be placed in the proper receptacle.