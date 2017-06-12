A late night fire Saturday led to extensive damage to at least two buildings and a race car. The blaze began shortly before midnight Saturday night behind a duplex on 46th avenue and 50th street. The began in a fire pit when embers spread to the grass and then a nearby shed. The shed lit up and the fire then spread to a neighbor’s garage. The garage burned down and damaged the race car and tools inside. In all damage estimates could be as high as 80-thousand dollars. The resident at the home where the fire began was cited for an illegal open burn. No one was injured.
Fire Pit Ember Leads to Extensive Damage
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 6:18 AM