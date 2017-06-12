Fire Pit Ember Leads to Extensive Damage

A late night fire Saturday led to extensive damage to at least two buildings and a race car. The blaze began shortly before midnight Saturday night behind a duplex on 46th avenue and 50th street. The began in a fire pit when embers spread to the grass and then a nearby shed. The shed lit up and the fire then spread to a neighbor’s garage. The garage burned down and damaged the race car and tools inside. In all damage estimates could be as high as 80-thousand dollars. The resident at the home where the fire began was cited for an illegal open burn. No one was injured.