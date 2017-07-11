Fire Pit Ordinance Clears Committee Hurdle

A measure that would allow for open fire pits to be used in Kenosha passed the License and Permit Committee by a 3-1 vote. That means the city council could take up the issue at its meeting next week. However the proposal faces an uncertain future given that the Kenosha Fire Department is still against it as Guy Santelli from the Fire Safety and Prevention Bureau recently reiterated.

The measure’s sponsor, Alderman Dan Prozanski told WLIP that passing the ordinance puts Kenosha on par with other cities in the state.

The next City Council meeting is Monday night (7/17/16).