Fire Pit Ordinance Clears First Hurdle

The Backyard Fire Pit ordnance cleared its first hurdle this week even as opposition remains. The change to allow backyard fire pits had its first reading before the Kenosha City Council Monday night, the first step in making recreational fires legal in the city. Despite support from the council, Guy Santelli with the Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the fire department still opposes it.

Santelli says that under the new law if the fire department receives a nuisance fire call, officers will be looking to make sure that the specific safety regulations, as laid in out in the ordinance, are strictly followed.

The Council could vote on the change at its meeting next month.