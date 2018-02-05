Fire Severely Damages Pleasant Prairie Home

A Pleasant Prairie home was left uninhabitable Monday (2/5/18) morning after a fire. The massive blaze was first reported around 9 AM. No one was in the home on 94th street and 43rd avenue at time of the fire, but the house cannot be occupied because of the damage done by the smoke and flames. No one was injured. Fire crews were called in from all over Kenosha County as well as Lake County to help fight the fire, as well as provide coverage in case of other emergencies. No cost estimates of the damage are yet available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.