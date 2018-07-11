Firefighter’s wife calls him best husband, dad

SUN PRAIRIE (AP)–The wife of a Wisconsin firefighter killed in a gas explosion says she couldn’t have asked for a better husband.

Sun Prairie Fire Department Capt. Cory Barr was killed Tuesday when a natural gas explosion leveled most of a city block, including the tavern Barr owned.

His wife, Abby Barr, released a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday afternoon saying he had been a firefighter for 15 years and was the “best husband a girl could ask for.”

She says he lived his life by the motto “happy wife, happy life.” The couple was raising a pair of twin girls who just turned 3. She says the girls would run up to him screaming “Daddy’s home!” whenever he walked through the door.