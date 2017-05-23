First Negative Ad of Political Season

Negative campaign ads have already begun…well over a year before the next election. An early attack ad against Senator Tammy Baldwin by the Restoration PAC alleges that Baldwin “supported legislation allowing citizens to withhold funding for our troops.” The ad references a bill that has never passed Congress that would allow citizens who are conscientious objectors to divert their tax dollars away from the military. It also references issues with a Wisconsin veterans facility. But as State Senator Bob Wirch told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha the ad is misleading on that front too.

Politifact gave the ad a rating of “false.”