First Step Makes Hours Change in Effort to Keep License

Kenosha First Step Services will now be closed during the day but it will now remain open at night all year long. First Step is making the changes to try and compromise with its neighbors who complain about the clientele that the facility attracts. First Step will also work to have its license renewed. However they face an uphill battle at April 10th’s License and Permit Committee. Both Mayor John Antaramian and 3rd district Alderman Jan Michalski, who represents the neighborhood where First Step is located, are on the record saying they want it to close, emphasizing that the people who stay there are a nuisance to the area’s residents. City officials report that First Step clients allegedly panhandle, leave discarded needles, and worse. There have also been complaints that First Step staff are untrained to handle the people who use their services.