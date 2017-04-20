First Step Surrenders License

The non profit organization at the center of controversy has decided to close its doors. First Step Service announced yesterday that it will surrender its license effective May 1st. The move comes after the City Council took the next step to revoke or not renew the center’s license by sending the issue to a special committee. The city was then expected to build its case to not renew First Step. The organization as well as the homeless people it attracted had become a nuisance according to neighbors. It also drew criticism from alderman Jan Michalski, whose district contained First Step, the License and Permit Committee, and Mayor John Antaramian.