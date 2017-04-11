First Step’s Future Up In the Air

The fate of Kenosha First Step Services will hang in the balance at Monday’s City Council Meeting. The council is expected to vote on a measure that may send First Step’s license to a special committee later this spring. If such a committee would proceed the city would then build a case to pull the facility’s license. The License and Permit committee voted to allow the council to consider the measure after a four hour meeting last night. First Step, which offers services to homeless people, has come under fire for some of the alleged behaviors of its clientele. Neighbors as well as the alderman of the 3rd district, Jan Michalski, the committee itself, and Kenosha mayor John Antaramian have expressed concerns that First Step’s clients are a blight to the area around 10th avenue and 63rd street. Supporters say that the facility offers needed services.