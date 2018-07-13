Fish Fall in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Making their second trip to Battle Creek this season, the Kenosha Kingfish (20-23) fell in game one 7-2 to the Battle Creek Bombers (22-22).

Nick Long (Florida) made his season debut starting on the mound. Long pitched last season with the Kingfish, including the season finale 9-1 victory over Wisconsin when he got the win and went eight innings.

Tonight in his first start since then, Long went five innings giving up four runs on five hits and three strikeouts. Only three of the four runs were earned. Long’s record drops to 0-1.

The Kenosha Kingfish were kept off the scoreboard for much of the game, first scoring in the sixth inning on a two-RBI Will Wagner (Liberty) double. Wagner ended the day 2-for-4 which gives at least one base hit in eight of his last nine games. Wagner is now second on the team in RBIs, trailing Jack Weiller (Virginia) by one.

Weiller was also 2-for-4 on the day, racking up a couple of singles. One of his base hits was in the top of the ninth inning with one out. Unfortunately, the Kingfish were unable to bring him home and extend the rally.

Friday for the Kingfish, Denson Hull (Creighton) will be back on the mound against Battle Creek. Hull will be making his ninth start and trying to improve his 2-0 record. It will be his third start against the Bombers this season.

First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed online for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network on Ustream.