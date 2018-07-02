Fish Fall to Rafters

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – In their final game in Wisconsin Rapids this year, the Kenosha Kingfish (12-19) lost 16-5 to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (15-18).

The Kingfish finished 1-3 at Witter Field this season, winning their only game Saturday. Wisconsin Rapids is the second destination they have finished traveling to this season, including Wausau, Wis. Both teams will still travel to Historic Simmons Field once more.

Casey Kempner (Parkland CC) started the game for Kenosha, his second start of the year. Kempner went 3 innings and gave up six runs on five hits with two strikeouts and four walks. Kempner took the loss, his second on the season.

The Kingfish got on the board quickly, scoring four runs in the first. Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville) walked to lead off the ballgame and Jack Yalowitz (Illinois) singled to put runners on the corners. Jack Weiller (Virginia) walked to load the bases and set up Devin Ortiz (Virginia) with two outs.

Ortiz ripped a single to right and it allowed two runs to come home. Both Ortiz and Weiller moved up on an error which set up Connor Doyle (San Diego). Doyle followed suit and singled home Weiller and Ortiz.

The only other Kingfish run of the ballgame came in the fifth inning when Weiller singled home Yalowitz.

Max Rimac (Parkland CC), Colton Gordon (Florida), Brady Kais (McHenry CC) and Doyle all pitched at least one inning. Kais had a very good bottom of the seventh when he only allowed a walk and no runs to come across the plate.

Gordon and Shane Shifflet (Florida) both made their Kingfish debuts Sunday. They joined the team Saturday after making it to the College World Series with the University of Florida. Their collegiate teammate and former Kingfish Nick Long should join the team this week.

The Kingfish will continue the road trip Monday with a single game against the Lakeshore Chinooks (14-18) at 1:35 p.m.

-Scott Preimesberger