Five Arrested After Collision Crash

Five people are reportedly in custody after an accident during rush hour last night that snarled traffic for hours. Scanner reports indicated that the crash may have been the conclusion of a police pursuit. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway H and S around 5 PM. Initial reports say the suspects may have been running from police after allegedly stealing items from Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets. The suspect’s car collided with another vehicle. There’s no official word on any of their conditions, however reports to WLIP News last night indicated that the driver of the second vehicle escaped significant injury. We hope to have more information on this case later today.