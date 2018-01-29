Flags at half-staff for fallen Marine
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 29, 2018 @ 7:30 AM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has ordered that flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff to honor a fallen Wisconsin Marine who was killed at his base in California earlier this month.

The order Monday honors Ethan Barclay-Weberpal who was killed Jan. 16 at Camp Pendleton. Officials say another Marine was taken into custody but haven’t provided many details on the investigation.

Barclay-Weberpal is from Janesville and attended Parker High School before transferring to an out-of-state school in November 2015.

