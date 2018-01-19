Flashback Friday: Lenny talks with Michael Bell By Pete Serzant | Jan 19, 2018 @ 8:00 AM ICYMI: Lenny talks with Michael Bell about his efforts to open a new investigation into the death of his son in a police shooting. (From 1/10/18) http://www.wlip.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/011018-LENNY-BELL.mp3 Related Content Police Officer May Take Plea Deal Bill tightening recounts in Wisconsin set for appr... Fire Causes Damage Kenosha County Board Passes 2018 Budget Police Trying to ID 24 Year Old John Doe Case Milwaukee misses cut for Amazon’s second hea...