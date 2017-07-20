Flood Grant Application Now Available

The City of Kenosha is now accepting flood grant applications for those who sustained damage during the recent floods. The Emergency Grant money is available to repair or replace damaged furnaces, water heater, or electrical service panel. No other items are eligible. Any flood damage should be reported to Kenosha County Emergency Management, by call 262-605-7924 or by emailing disaster at kenosha county dot org. There’s no cost estimate for the flooding damage to private homes, but the Kenosha Sheriff’s department does say that 14 homes have sustained major damage due to the flood. The Kenosha News reports that 1-point-7 million dollars worth of damage has been done to government owned property and infrastructure. To find the application click here