Flood Victims Eligible For SBA Loans

Kenosha County residents who were affected by last month’s flooding will be eligible for Small Business Administration loans. The low interest disaster loans will be available for both homeowners and business owners. Racine and Walworth county residents will also be eligible. Homeowners could be eligible for loans up to 200-thousand dollars to repair damaged or destroyed homes and 40-thousand dollars to replace damaged property. In Kenosha County, residents can apply for assistance at the Kenosha County Center on Highway 50 in Bristol.