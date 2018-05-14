Flood Warning In effect for Fox River in Kenosha County

FLOOD WARNING
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
1003 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018
…The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
flood warning for the following rivers in Illinois…Wisconsin…
Fox River Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha Counties
* Flood Warning for
The Fox River Near New Munster.
* At 9:00 AM Monday the stage was 10.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Impact…At 11.6 feet…Water surrounds a home near the
intersection of Highway 50 and Highway W in the Town of Wheatland
area. Water is in the back yards of some homes in the Village of
Salem Lakes and Town of Wheatland areas. Floodwaters are about 6
inches deep over 77th Street in the Town of Wheatland area.