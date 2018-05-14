Flood Warning In effect for Fox River in Kenosha County

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

1003 AM CDT Mon May 14 2018

…The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

flood warning for the following rivers in Illinois…Wisconsin…

Fox River Near New Munster affecting Lake and Kenosha Counties

* At 9:00 AM Monday the stage was 10.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

* Impact…At 11.6 feet…Water surrounds a home near the

intersection of Highway 50 and Highway W in the Town of Wheatland

area. Water is in the back yards of some homes in the Village of

Salem Lakes and Town of Wheatland areas. Floodwaters are about 6

inches deep over 77th Street in the Town of Wheatland area.