Flooding causes sinkhole in Antioch

Trustees Trustees Mary C. Dominiak Ed Macek Jerry T. Johnson Scott A. Pierce Jay Jozwiak Ted P. Poulos

Lawrence M. Hanson, Mayor Lori K. Romine, Village Clerk

Community Notice for Immediate Release Authorized by: Village Administrator James Keim

June 22, 2018

Antioch, IL- Tuesday morning, June 19, 2018, following the torrential rains that passed through the region, a large sinkhole was discovered on the downtown parcel of land, commonly known as the Pittman Property. This area of land is situated in downtown Antioch, and is surrounded by Main Street, Depot Street, and the Orchard Street extension. The sinkhole, which is roughly 20 feet x 20 feet in diameter, is the result of a drastic increase in flow rate through the Sequoit Creek, which caused an unanticipated failure of the culvert that the creek flows through, under the Pittman Property.

Following discovery of the sinkhole, the Village took immediate steps to secure the site from public access. As public safety is paramount to the Village, the temporary measure of placing large steel road plates over the sinkhole has been completed, and additional barricades have been erected to warn of the potential hazardous situation. These temporary measures will continue to be monitored for effectiveness, until such time that the flow through the creek recedes to a level that the damage can be fully assessed and arrangements for repairs can begin to be made. The Village would like the community to know it is readily prepared to take any and all necessary steps to mitigate any further hazards that may be discovered as the assessment of the damage to the culvert is made.

In order to proactively reduce any risks to the public, effective immediately all Village sponsored events will cease to be held on the Pittman Property. As such, the weekly Thursday Farmers’ Market, normally held on the Pittman Property, will be moved to Skidmore Drive immediately south of the events current location. The Village will continue to make alternative arrangements for all other events scheduled to take place at this location, until such time repairs can be completed. The Village will continue to provide updates to the community as the damage assessment moves forward and repairs are being planned.

874 Main Street | Antioch, IL 60002 | phone: 847.395.1000 | fax: 847.395.1920 | www.antioch.il.gov