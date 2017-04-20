Former Correctional Officer to Stand Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Inmates

The former correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting multiple female inmates will stand trial. 29 year old Jonathan Kwiatkowski rejected a plea deal in which he would have served time in prison. He’s charged with second degree sexual assault by correctional staff, and two counts of misconduct in public office. Kwiatkowski allegedly accessed the numbers of female inmates while they were on work release and then met up with them. One inmate says that he allegedly assaulted her at the correctional facility while the other says she had sex with him on multiple occasions. If convicted Kwiatkowski could spend 40 years in prison. The trial is scheduled to begin late next month.