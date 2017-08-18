Former D.A. Faces Suspension of Law License

Former Kenosha County District Attorney Robert Zapf may soon have his law license suspended. That recommendation has been made to the state Supreme Court by a referee in a case between Zapf and the state’s Office of Lawyer Regulation. Dennis Flynn filed his recommendations to the court yesterday. He says that Zapf should face a one year suspension of his law license, be permanently barred from serving as a District Attorney in Wisconsin, complete ethics courses, and pay the expenses for the prosecution against him. The investigation against Zapf focused on events surrounding former Kenosha Police Officer Kyle Baars who admitted to planting evidence against a suspect in a homicide investigation in 2014. Flynn alleges that Zapf knew that Baars’ actions were being covered up. Flynn also alleges that the Kenosha Police Department knew Baars’ planted evidence and didn’t do anything about it for months. The suspect in that case later pleaded guilty anyway. Zapf retired as D.A. last December.