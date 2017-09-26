The former Dairyland Greyhound Park has been sold The transaction was finalized Friday but the price for the property on 52nd street between 104th avenue and the I-94 was not disclosed. In a statement, Thomas Boyle, a Principal with Transwestern, who has been marketing the property for the past two years says its significant for the area, because it will yield Class A buildings and sites that will attract large regional and national companies.
Former Dairyland Site Sold
By Pete Serzant
Sep 26, 2017 @ 7:19 AM