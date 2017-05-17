The City Plan Commission will consider a plan tomorrow which would allow one of the city’s historic building to become apartments. The building at 812 50th street was formerly a daycare. A developer is seeking to have the area rezoned to allowed for the project. Tax credits may also be pursed to help the renovation. The building would house 14 market rate apartments. A club house and a garage would also be built on the site.
Former Daycare May Get New Life
By Pete Serzant
May 17, 2017 @ 6:33 AM