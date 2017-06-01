Former DJ Protesting News Charges

A former Kenosha DJ is protesting some of the new charges against him. 44 year old Christopher Bohatkiewicz was charged after he allegedly left a small camera in the woman’s restroom at the tavern where he worked. Police also allegedly found child porn images on his home computer. New charges were filed this week after additional secret videos were reportedly found but the defense is protesting 14 of them saying the women on the images have not been identified and therefore the state can’t confirm that the women didn’t give consent. Bohatkiewicz was given a new bond in the case of 25-thousand dollars. His trial is scheduled for next month. If convicted he could spend the rest of his life in prison.