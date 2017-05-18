Former Firefighter Gets Child Porn Sentence

The former firefighter who pleaded guilty to possessing child porn will serve five years in prison. 53 year old Donald Jervis initially faced 17 child porn counts but they were reduced to four after as plea deal. The former New Jersey firefighter who moved to Kenosha could have been sentenced to as many as 16 years in prison. Prosecutors says Jervis had over 280 child porn images on his computer. He will also serve five years supervision.