Former Foster Parent Accused of Repeat Sexual Assault

A Manitowoc man faces charges of repeated sexual abuse from when he was a foster parent in Kenosha County. 65 year old Gary Reed is being accused by a 37 year old man who was in Reed’s care while he was a teenager about 20 years ago. The man alleges that Reed assaulted him at least two to four times a week the entire time he was living with Reed from the ages of 13 to 17. He also says Reed would threaten him, saying that he had no other place to live if Reed were to be reported. A second victim has come forward in the case and there may be many more victims to come forward. The criminal complaint states that the men speculate over 20 children may have been abused while in Reed’s care. Reed is officially charged with one count of felony repeated sexual assault of a child and is due back in court next week.