Former Foster Parent Sentenced for Sexual Assault of Teens

KENOSHA, WI–A Twin Lakes man will spend the next quarter century in prison after he abused boys while he was their foster parent. 65 year old Gary Reed was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in prison plus 15 years supervision, effectively putting him behind bars for the rest of his life. Reed admitted to sexually assaulting boys in his care during the nearly 20 year period his was a foster parent from 1992-2009.

At the center of the case was two men who came forward and accused Reed of assaulting them while they were in his care. Before his sentencing he apologized for his actions and told the judge he should have sought help. Reed also said he didn’t realize his actions would have a lasting effect on his victims.