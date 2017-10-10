Former Jail Officer Sentenced To 6 Years

The former Kenosha County Jail officer who pleaded guilty to using his position to sexually assault two female inmates will now himself be serving time. 30 year old Jonathan Kwiatkowski had been charged with assaulting the inmates whom he was to supervise as part of a work release program. The charges included second-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault as well as two counts of misconduct in public office. After his plea deal his defense argued that he should receive probation, telling the judge that he had learned from his mistakes. But the judge sentenced Kwiatkowski to 6 years in prison citing the broken trust his actions caused. He must also serve three years of extended supervision after he’s released from jail.