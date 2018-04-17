Former Kenosha Principal Faces Charges

KENOSHA, WI–The former principal of Bain Elementary School will face additional charges. Cherise Easley is alleged to have used a school credit card to pay for personal expenses and then reportedly paying off the card with school money. She also allegedly used school funds for a project related for sorority to which she belongs. She’ll be in court to face new charges today. She was originally charged earlier this year with using school property for her own personal use. The district put her on administrative leave and shortly after she resigned. Easley allegedly used the items at a church and daycare that she helped to run. Prosecutors allege she used the credit card to go to a conference in St Louis that was not related to her job.