Former Kenosha Teacher Sentenced For Sexual Relationship with Students

RACINE, WI–A former Kenosha teacher has been sentenced to more jail time in Racine. 43 year old Douglas Richmond is already serving a three year sentence he received in April for having a sexual relationship with two students while he was working at Indian Trail High School a decade ago. Some of those encounters happened in Burlington and so Richmond was also sentenced to three years in Racine County Court. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The allegations against Richmond came out starting in 2011. He eventually pleaded no contest to a felony count of sex assault of a student by school staff. He pleaded guilty to similar charges in Racine. He must also serve three years extended supervision.