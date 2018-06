KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha’s former Walmart building has a new owner. The vacant building on 52nd street was built in 1988 but has been empty since Walmart built their new store on Green Bay Road in Somers in 2009.

The store was in an online auction, put on the market by the financial institution that took it over after its former owners went bankrupt after Walmart left. The 115,500 square foot building sits on 10.6 acres. The buyer of the building has not been disclosed.