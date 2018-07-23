Former Kenoshan Missing in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO, IL–The U.S. Coast Guard continues to search for a missing sailor on Lake Michigan, hours after he fell off a yacht that had just started the Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac. The sailor was identified as former Kenoshan 53 year old Jon Santarelli, who now lives in Chicago.

Approximately 20 boats and three helicopters from Coast Guard, Chicago Fire, Chicago Police and Chicago Yacht Club searched 47 square miles. All competitors in the vicinity immediately suspended racing to assist in the search. Santarelli went missing approximately five miles east of Navy Pier, 40 minutes into the race.

Santarelli had more than a decade of offshore racing experience.