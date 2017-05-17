Former Teacher Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charge

The Burlington man who is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he was a teacher in Kenosha will face an additional charge. 41 year old Douglas Richmond was charged last week with sexual assault of a child by a teacher in Kenosha County. A new charge in Racine County has been added stemming from an incident when he was a teacher at Indian Trail. According to the criminal complaint, a woman, who was 16 at the time, alleged that she and Richmond had sex on at least two occasions between 2009 and 2010 with at least one encounter happening at his Burlington home. The initial charge came from an alleged relationship that the suspect had with a 17 year old Tremper student in the same time frame. Richmond is currently being held in the Racine County Jail.