Former Teacher Officially Charged

The Burlington man who is accused of having sex with two underage high school girls while he was a teacher in Kenosha appeared in court yesterday. 41 year old Douglas Richmond faces two charges of sexual assault of a student by a teacher. According to the criminal complaint Richmond had sex at least 20 times with a girl starting when she was 17 and still a Tremper High School student. The other charge is in Racine county and stems from the at least two encounters he allegedly had with a 16 year old girl while he was a teacher at Indian Trail. The incidents all happened between 2009 and 2010. Richmond has not worked as a teacher since 2011. His bond in Kenosha County was set at 25-hundred dollars, and in Racine County it 3-thousand dollars.