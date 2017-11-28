Former Teacher Pleads in Child Abuse Case

A former kindergarten teacher has agreed to never teach again as part of plea deal. 56 year old Lynn Luisier pleaded no contest to charges of physically abusing a child. Sentencing will be withheld for two years and the charges could be reduced to a misdemeanor if she upholds her end of the deal. The charge stems from witness reports that she allegedly grabbed a four year old student in the hallway of Pleasant Prairie Elementary School and shook her. The witness told authorities that Luisier changed her behavior when she realized she was being watched. She had been with Kenosha Unified since 1987-leaving for a time between 2002 and 2010. She hasn’t been in a classroom since last school year.