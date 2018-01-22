Former White House chief of staff endorses Vukmir for Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is endorsing state Sen. Leah Vukmir in the Republican primary race for U.S. Senate.

Vukmir’s Republican challenger, Kevin Nicholson, is backed by former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Both Bannon and Priebus left President Donald Trump’s White House last year. Bannon has been supporting conservative Senate candidates he thinks will get behind Trump’s agenda, but he’s drawn criticism from some Republicans for backing Roy Moore in Alabama. Moore lost after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Priebus is a former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman who went on to lead the Republican National Committee before going to the White House.

He says Vukmir will stand with Trump to enact his agenda in Congress and has a strong record as a conservative state lawmaker.