Four Arrested for Retail Theft

KENOSHA, WI–Three men and a teenage boy were arrested Tuesday outside of the Pleasant Prairie Target store after they were recognized as suspects in a theft there the previous week. According to the report, the 32 year old man and the 15 year old were charged with retail theft while the other two men were charged with being a party to the crime, along with other charges.

The four in custody are from Milwaukee, and were apprehended after fleeing to the PetSmart store next door. Stolen in the earlier incident were Amazon tablets, Fire sticks and Beats headphones valued at more than $400. A loaded handgun was found during a vehicle search. Police continue to investigate.