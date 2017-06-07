Fourth Corn Mill Worker Dies

(AP)–A fourth worker has died in the aftermath of the explosion at the Cambria corn milling plant. Didion Milling released a statement saying 46-year-old Angel Reyes died Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. The company says Reyes was a pack operator at the plant and died from injuries he suffered in the explosion last week. Some employees have started returning to work at the mill complex. A neighboring ethanol plant was not damaged.