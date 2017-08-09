Fourth Man Charged in Kenosha Shooting Incident

Charges have been filed against another person in a Kenosha gang related shooting. 22 year old Mikkel Aguilar is charged with first degree reckless injury in the June 29th shooting that left a person with life threatening injuries. 17 year old Xavier Xolot was the first person charged in the case and then identical charges were also filed against 18 year old Jose Chiappetta and 19 Isaac Garcia. Prosecutors allege that the suspects drove together to a home on 16th avenue near 48th street in Kenosha when the shooting happened in broad daylight. It’s thought the shooting victim interrupted a fight between the suspects and another man.