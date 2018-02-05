Fox Lake Police Investigate Robbery

(Fox Lake, IL) Police in Fox Lake are looking for a man who robbed a gas station late last week. The incident took place last Friday morning at the Phillip’s 66 along Route 12. Police say a man walked into the convenience store, threatened the clerk with a knife, then was able to escape on foot with an unknown amount of cash. The suspect was described as a heavy set white male in his 20’s or 30’s, about 5’9”. He was wearing green cargo pants, and a grey fleece hoodie…and also had a camouflage scarf covering his face. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to call Fox Lake Police.