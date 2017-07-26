Foxconn Announcement Expected Soon

An announcement on Foxconn coming to Wisconsin could come as early as today. Earlier this week, reports said that the announcement could come tomorrow in Milwaukee. However when President Trump’s agenda for today was published, it showed that he would be a part of a “jobs” announcement in Washington. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that company will choose Racine County for the expansion. That news comes as concerns are rising among lawmakers and others over what incentives Wisconsin may offer to become the first U.S. home of the global electronics manufacturing giant. Little has been revealed about what tax breaks, subsidies, free land and other financial incentives or promises Gov. Scott Walker and state economic development officials may be extending. Foxconn had said Wisconsin was competing with Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Texas for its first U.S. Factory.