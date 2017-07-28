Foxconn Could Build in Kenosha or Racine
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 28, 2017 @ 6:03 AM

(AP)–Wisconsin’s deal with electronics giant Foxconn requires the state Legislature to pass a $3 billion incentive package no later than Sept. 30. Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn CEO Terry Gou signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday at Milwaukee’s art museum. The memorandum says Foxconn commits to investing $10 billion in Wisconsin and create 13,000 jobs over six years. Governor Walker says construction of the massive Foxconn plant will mean jobs, jobs, jobs.

Wisconsin promises to extend $3 billion in tax breaks, but the Legislature must approve those incentives. The Republican-controlled Legislature is expected to consider them in a special session next month. No site has been selected yet for the Foxconn plant, but the company is eyeing sites in either Kenosha or Racine Counties.

