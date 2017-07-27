Foxconn Coming to Wisconsin

(AP and WLIP Staff)–A new major economic development may be coming to Southeast Wisconsin. President Donald Trump says that electronics giant Foxconn will build a $10 billion factory in Wisconsin that’s expected to initially create 3,000 jobs. It’s the largest economic development project in state history.

Governor Scott Walker says the plan is for his state to offer to $3 billion in incentives if Foxconn invests $10 billion in Wisconsin and creates 13,000 jobs.

A site for the new plant is yet to be determined but it will be somewhere in Kenosha or

Racine counties. Walker says that the new development will be more like a small village-11 times the size of Lambeau Field. He also said that they’ve dubbed the project Wisconn Valley. Democrats say they welcome new jobs in the state, but they want to wait and see if Foxconn delivers before getting too excited about the news.