Foxconn official promises news soon at Pence Wisconsin forum

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An appearance by Vice President Mike Pence in Milwaukee to tout federal tax cuts netted a standing ovation for one guest — a top Foxconn executive.

Foxconn Technology Group executive Louis Woo praised the Republican tax overhaul at the forum Wednesday and promised news soon on the company’s plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Woo told the crowd that in the next few days, they will hear “the actual news that the construction in Racine County will begin.”

Woo also praised Republican Gov. Scott Walker for putting together the deal to bring the Taiwan-based manufacturer to Wisconsin.

He said, “There’s only one reason why we’re here: Governor Walker.”