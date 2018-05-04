Foxconn Opens Demolition Bids

MT PLEASANT, WI–Foxconn has officially opened the bids to begin demolition along Braun Road in Mt Pleasant. Bidders will be separated for properties on either side of the road. A mandatory meeting is scheduled for a week from Thursday and the bidding process is closed three weeks from today.

Foxconn is also reportedly seeking land for employee housing in both Somers and Sturtevant.

In other Foxconn news, WE Energies has submitted plans to the state for a 32 million dollar gas line project along Highway KR to supply the Foxconn facility.