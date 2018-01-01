STREAMING
Foxconn plans to open west-central Wisconsin facilities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to open facilities in west-central Wisconsin.

The Taiwanese electronics giant announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to buy The Grand, a downtown Eau Claire building, and has purchased office space at Haymarket Landing, another downtown Eau Claire building.

The company says it will use The Grand as a laboratory and the Haymarket Landing space as an innovation center, creating at least 150 jobs. Foxconn plans to close this year and begin operations next year.

Foxconn is currently building a flat-screen factory in Mount Pleasant with the help of an unprecedented state incentives package. Last month the company announced it would locate its North American headquarters in Milwaukee and open a Green Bay office.

Gov. Scott Walker says Foxconn’s investment will impact the entire state.

