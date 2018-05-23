Foxconn Promises Wetland Restoration; Water Conservation

KENOSHA, WI–We have more information on some of the environmental impacts from Foxconn. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that the company plans to create more wetlands than they will fill during the construction process. The Foxconn incentives bill passed last year requires the company to create 2 acres of wetlands for every acre filled.

Additionally Foxconn says that they do not plan to use their entire daily allotment of water from Lake Michigan. The company will draw 5.8 million gallons of water per day even though they are allowed to draw 7 million gallons daily. The company plans to recirculate its water to conserve the resource.

The DNR says that without the recirculation process the company would use 21 million gallons everyday. Foxconn will also pay more than $2 million to the Wisconsin Wetland Conservation Trust. Construction of the massive project is expect to begin later this year.