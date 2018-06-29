Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to open an office in Green Bay.

The company announced Friday that it has reached an agreement to purchase a six-story, 75,000-square-foot building in downtown Green Bay that will serve as an “innovation center.”

The Taiwanese company says the center will create at least 200 high-tech jobs. Workers will focus on developing applications for the company’s display screens.

The center will complement a massive campus Foxconn is preparing to build in Mount Pleasant in far southeastern Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker has been touting the campus as an economic boon for the entire state as he faces re-election in November. An overwhelming number of respondents to a Marquette University Law School poll released last week, however, doubted the campus would help businesses elsewhere in the state.