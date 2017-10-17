Foxconn Reps to Meet With State, Local Officials Tuesday

State and local officials will meet with Foxconn reps today as they try to hammer out the final details of bringing the electronics manufacturer to Racine County. At the heart of the agreement will be the almost three billion dollars in incentives Foxconn will receive based on job creation and the investment in new facilities in Mt Pleasant. The development will be just north of the Kenosha County line, stretching from Highway KR to Highway 11, and from Highway H to the interstate. Foxconn expects the first round of investment to be worth 10 billion dollars. The agreement might also specify when they must break ground on the project, which is expected sometime next year.